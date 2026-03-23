Zuckerberg Tests AI ‘CEO Agent’ as Meta Deepens Artificial Intelligence Push

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is experimenting with a personal AI agent designed to support him in running the company, signaling how deeply artificial intelligence is becoming embedded in corporate leadership.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the AI system — currently undergoing training and testing — is being built to function as a high-level executive assistant. The tool is expected to help Zuckerberg retrieve information instantly, removing the need to navigate multiple layers of staff and internal processes to access data.

The development suggests that AI adoption is no longer limited to engineers and analysts. Increasingly, it is becoming a core part of how top leadership operates. For technology companies racing to stay competitive, AI is evolving from a productivity enhancer into a strategic necessity.

Zuckerberg appears to be personally embracing this shift. He has reportedly begun spending more time coding with AI-powered tools and integrating them into his workflow. During a January earnings call, he emphasised how AI could unlock significant productivity gains across the organisation.

“We’re investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done. We’re elevating individual contributors and flattening teams.” He added, “If we do this, then I think that we’re going to get a lot more done and I think it’ll be a lot more fun.”

Meta has also fostered an internal culture of experimentation around artificial intelligence. Employees share AI-driven projects and use cases through dedicated internal channels, accelerating knowledge exchange and adoption.

Several in-house AI tools are already in use. One personal assistant platform, known internally as My Claw, can access chat histories and work documents while communicating with colleagues — or their own AI agents — on a user’s behalf. Another system, called Second Brain, was created by a Meta employee using the Claude AI model. It can index large volumes of project documents and respond to complex queries, and has been described internally as functioning like an AI chief of staff.

Zuckerberg is not alone among tech leaders in forecasting a larger role for artificial intelligence in executive leadership. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in February, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI “would be capable of doing a better job being the CEO of a major company than any executive.”

Such remarks have fueled online speculation, with social media users joking that even CEOs could eventually be replaced by intelligent systems.

Meta’s expanding AI focus comes with significant financial implications. The company has been investing billions into artificial intelligence infrastructure, research, and acquisitions. Reports indicate Meta is preparing to reduce its global workforce by roughly 20 percent — more than 15,000 employees — as it reallocates resources toward AI-driven initiatives.

Recent acquisitions include Moltbook, an AI-only social platform where human posting is restricted, and Manas AI, a Singapore-based startup developing personal AI agents.

These efforts are expected to strengthen Meta’s Superintelligence Labs division, which concentrates on advanced AI agent development. The unit is led by Alexandr Wang, appointed after Meta spent $14.5 billion acquiring his startup, Scale AI.

However, progress has not been seamless. The division’s first AI model, Avocado, has reportedly been delayed after failing internal performance benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Meta has scaled back elements of its metaverse ambitions. The company said it would stop building new virtual reality games and pause major updates for Horizon Worlds. After user feedback, Meta clarified it would not fully discontinue the platform. Its Reality Labs division, which oversees VR development, has reportedly accumulated losses exceeding $80 billion over the past five years.

Together, these developments highlight a pivotal transition: Meta is restructuring around artificial intelligence, and that transformation now includes the CEO’s desk.