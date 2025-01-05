1 killed, 3 hurt in factory blast

Bhongir: An explosion occurred in the chemical weighing section of the PRDC block at the Premier Explosives industry in Peddakandukuru village of Yadagirigutta Mandal of Yadadri- Bhongir District, on Saturday.

The explosion happened between 9.45 am and 9.50 am at Pyro Devices Filling and Pressing (PRDC) block where chemical pellets are weighed. At the time, four workers were present in the block. Kanakayya (54), a worker from Bachannapet, Jangaon district, succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital and three others sustained injuries. M Prakash from Ramajipet was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. G Venugopal and S Narasimhulu are being treated at a private hospital in Bhongir.

The loud explosion caused panic, prompting other workers to run for safety. Minor injuries and hearing issues were reported among workers due to the shockwaves, with 46 people receiving outpatient treatment at a private hospital in Bhongir.

According to company director Durga Prasad, the accident likely occurred due to an error during the manual weighing of the chemical mixture. Around 50-100 kg chemical mixture was reportedly present in the block at the time of the explosion. The pellets involved in the explosion were part of a process to manufacture components used by Indian Air Force. The mishap might have occurred due to a mistake during weighing process, which caused a gas release and the subsequent explosion. Authorities, including police and fire officials, reached the scene promptly and initiated rescue operations. Further investigations are on to determine the exact cause of the incident.