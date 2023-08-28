10 lakhs bogus votes eliminated, half of them from Hyderabad

Hyderabad : While the Election Commission removed 10 lakh bogus votes across Telangana, the majority of votes were concentrated in Hyderabad and its surrounding constituencies. Most of the fake votes came to light in Kuthbullapur, Serilingampally and LB Nagar constituencies. 50,000 fraudulent votes were found in Kutbullapur constituency.



The Election Commission of India has announced that most fake votes have been detected in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkazgiri, Karimnagar and Nizamabad Urban. Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana State Vikas Raj disclosed details about this. "There are some major factors to be considered for removal from the electoral list.



Voters transferring from one region to another region should apply for transfer in Form 8. When a voter's name is added to a new region, their name is deleted from the old region as well. Vikas Raj explained that EC will follow a proper procedure to eliminate fake votes.