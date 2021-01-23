10% quota for equal opportunities: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that 10 per cent reservations for economically weaker section (EWS) is extended to ensure equal opportunities for all categories in Telangana State.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao met KTR along with a team of associations and extended thanks for the key decision. On the occasion, KTR said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a great heart for the 10 per cent reservations for EWS category.

The economically weaker section from all castes would benefit from this 10 per cent reservations. They include Vyshya, Reddy, Velama, Reddy, Brahmin, Jain, Marwadi, Muslims like Syed and Khan, he explained.