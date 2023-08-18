  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

10 th class student wounds grievously on her throat

10 th class student wounds grievously on her throat
x
Highlights

In Hanwada social welfare school. Sunitha from kottapalli village of Gattu mandal Jogulamba Gadwal district, studying 10th class in Hanwada social...

In Hanwada social welfare school.


Sunitha from kottapalli village of Gattu mandal Jogulamba Gadwal district, studying 10th class in Hanwada social welfare school had grievously injured on her throat ,And she has been shifted to Gandhi hospital for better treatment and now her health condition is stable. The details are ye to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X