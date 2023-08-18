Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 18 2023
- Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP amid low pressure
- Long delay in TSCPGET results leaves students in a dilemma
- DOST; 39,969 students allotted seats in the special category certificate
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 63,999 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch
- Telangana once barren land, turns into rice bowl of nation
- HC directs ECI to furnish records on Gangula’s poll expenditure in 2018
- Hyderabad: Photo expo marks World Photography Day
- KTR mantra: Pocket money from Oppn parties, vote for pink party
- HMDA holds pre-bid meetings with prospective buyers
10 th class student wounds grievously on her throat
In Hanwada social welfare school. Sunitha from kottapalli village of Gattu mandal Jogulamba Gadwal district, studying 10th class in Hanwada social...
Sunitha from kottapalli village of Gattu mandal Jogulamba Gadwal district, studying 10th class in Hanwada social welfare school had grievously injured on her throat ,And she has been shifted to Gandhi hospital for better treatment and now her health condition is stable. The details are ye to be known.
