Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
He participated in public administration programmes in many villages in Paleru constituency.
Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday fumed that the previous BRS government looted Telangana and plunged the state into debt. He participated in public administration programmes in many villages in Paleru constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said that within a few days of the formation of the Congress government, we are moving towards the implementation of the six guarantees.
He reminded that six guarantees were approved in the first cabinet meeting itself. He said that public governance is running in all villages across Telangana. He reminded that within two days of the formation of his government, two aspects related to six guarantees were started.
He said that his government is working with commitment and gradually all the promises will be implemented. He said that this government exists to solve public problems. He alleged that Telangana was looted during the previous government. He said that in the last ten years, how much debt Telangana has gone into, it has already been discussed in the public. He criticized KCR that he had taken loans as per the will of the people and built a big house with people's money.