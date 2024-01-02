  • Menu
10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
He participated in public administration programmes in many villages in Paleru constituency.

Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday fumed that the previous BRS government looted Telangana and plunged the state into debt. He participated in public administration programmes in many villages in Paleru constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said that within a few days of the formation of the Congress government, we are moving towards the implementation of the six guarantees.

He reminded that six guarantees were approved in the first cabinet meeting itself. He said that public governance is running in all villages across Telangana. He reminded that within two days of the formation of his government, two aspects related to six guarantees were started.

He said that his government is working with commitment and gradually all the promises will be implemented. He said that this government exists to solve public problems. He alleged that Telangana was looted during the previous government. He said that in the last ten years, how much debt Telangana has gone into, it has already been discussed in the public. He criticized KCR that he had taken loans as per the will of the people and built a big house with people's money.

