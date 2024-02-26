100 per cent inter syllabus for TS EAPCET 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday announced that 100 per cent syllabus of the first and second-year intermediate will be covered for the forthcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024.

The online registration for the entrance tests for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses will commence on Monday.

According to the officials, during the last academic year, the entrance test covered 70 per cent of the first year and 100 per cent second-year intermediate syllabus. Similarly, 70 per cent of the intermediate syllabus in both the first and second years was taken for the entrance test held in 2022. With the pandemic subsiding and normalcy restored, the academics in the junior colleges are back to normal with regular class work, and a 100 per cent syllabus is being covered for the ensuing intermediate public exams. The syllabus for TS EAPCET 2024 is 100 per cent of the first and second-year intermediate syllabus.

Meanwhile, the online registration for the entrance tests for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses will begin on Monday, and candidates can apply on the official website, https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/. The last date for submitting applications without a late fee is April 6, said a senior officer.

Following the submission of the application, candidates can correct any wrongly entered data, if any, in the online form between April 8 to12. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is from April 9 to 14.

The registration can also be done with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 up to April 19 to May 4. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the website starting May 1, he added.