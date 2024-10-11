Live
100 quintals broken rice seized
Based on a tip-off from locals, police conducted a raid at Sri Lakshmi Modern Rice Mill on Thursday, located near Patharlapahad Cross Road in the mandal limits during which they discovered large heaps of broken rice (Nukalu) and regular rice.
Atmakur (Suryapet): Based on a tip-off from locals, police conducted a raid at Sri Lakshmi Modern Rice Mill on Thursday, located near Patharlapahad Cross Road in the mandal limits during which they discovered large heaps of broken rice (Nukalu) and regular rice.
Suspecting it to be PDS (Public Distribution System) rice, the cops informed Suryapet Civil Supplies Deputy Tahsildar Naga Lakshmi who arrived with her team to inspect the situation.
Meanwhile, officials seized approximately 100 quintals of broken rice and one quintal of PDS rice. A sample was taken by the technical assistant, and the confiscated rice was moved to the Civil Supplies godown. A case was registered against the mill owner, Kasam Ramesh, for illegally storing PDS rice and broken rice. In addition, investigation is underway led by SI Y Saidulu. The raid also involved police personnel and SB Constable Kiran, among others.