1,030 Jamaat attendees from Telangana identified

Hyderabad: A massive 'Covidiot hunt' launched by the Telangana Government to locate the participants of Delhi Tabilghi Jamaat event, which has resulted in sudden spurt in suspected and positive cases as well as deaths due to coronavirus, has revealed that 1,030 persons from different parts of the State had participated in the event between March 13 and 17.

They had travelled by train from Delhi to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The government is now trying to identify all those who came in contact with them.

The Jamaat attendees started disembarking the train from Sirpur Kagaznagar and the final destination for these people was Tirupati. So far, the government has been able to track 1,030 persons.

The State Government constituted special teams comprising Health, Revenue, Municipal and Police personnel under the supervision of Collector in each district and they are on the job from last 48 hours to identify all those who came in contact with the Delhi returnees.

As majority of them showed symptoms of Covid-19, they were shifted to hopsitals for collection of samples. Health Director G Srinivas Rao said that samples would be collected from the suspects to ascertain if they were infected or not.