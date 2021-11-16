104 services break down in Bhadradri district

KOTHAGUDEM: The people in the agency appealed to the district health officer make to resume 104 services in the district. e 104 services are utilising services by the people in agency villages. e people depending on the services for since last few years. e staff giving medicines to the people under the services. e services were started in the united Andhra Pradesh government.

It was launched by former late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy in the year 2008. At that time the government allotted 28 vehicles for the services in erstwhile Khammam district. e government had concentrated on more tribal populated villages allotted 12 vehicles for the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. In that, the allotted vehicles Manuguru (2), Palvoncha (2), Yellandhu (3), Aswarao pet (1), Yerragunta (1), Julurupadu (1), Bhadrachalam (1) and Dummagudem (1). Around 12 vehicles, one vehicle in Yellandhu was damaged. e remaining 11 vehicles were run for the services.

But the 11 vehicles were damaged and not got fixed. e services were broken down in the last month due to no vehicles in the district. e government had not allotted a single rupee for the maintained vehicles so far. According to District Medical and health Officer, Dr Sireesha. She agreed the services break down in the district.

Due to repairs of all the vehicles. She said the staff are allotted nearby Primary health Centres (PhCs) for giving services to people. She sent a proposal to the government to buy new vehicles instead of old vehicles. A Krishna, a tribal man said, the services of 104 are very much useful to the people. e vehicles used to arrive every month in the village. he urged the government to resume the 104 services for more help of the people in the district.