1,061 Assistant Professors recruited and appointment letters released in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a latest development, the Telangana government has completed the process of recruitment and issuing appointment letters to 1,061 Assistant Professors to different Government teaching hospitals across the State, on Monday.

“Such a large recruitment of specialty doctors is unprecedented not only in the two-Telugu speaking States but across the country. Never before, 1,061 specialty doctors were recruited in 5 months. The entire recruitment process was completed within a short space of 5 months with great transparency. This was possible only because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and separate statehood,” said State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, who distributed the appointment letters to the newly recruited Assistant Professors.

The recruitment of 1,061 Assistant Professors in government teaching hospitals is part of the overall efforts of the State government to strengthen clinical and teaching services in public health care establishments in Telangana.

A month ago, the Telangana government had concluded recruitment of 956 doctors in the State and posted to different Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Through Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board, the State government is also in the process of concluding recruitment of 5204 nurses across multiple departments in the coming months.

“Since the formation of Statehood, a total of 22, 263 persons have been recruited in the health department. Another 9, 222 posts in the health department will be filled and should be completed in another month or two. Overall, a total of 31, 484 persons will be recruited in the health department,” Harish Rao said.