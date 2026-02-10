1,076 traps removed in Nallamala forest

Achampet: With the objective of protecting wildlife from illegal traps, the Forest department launched the prestigious “Catch the Trap” initiative in 2024 across the Nallamala forest region.

As part of the programme, the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTiCoS), in collaboration with the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, carried out extensive field operations from 2024 in the forest ranges of Amrabad, Maddimadugu, Mannanur, Achampet, Kollapur, Lingal, Domalapenta and Nagarkurnool.

During these operations, 1,076 illegal traps were detected and removed across 3,462 kilometres of walking routes, said HyTiCoS Landscape coordinator Bapureddy.