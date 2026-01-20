11 arrested in Puranapul incident

The city police have arrested 11 persons, including women, in connection with an unlawful assembly and communal offence that took place on 15 January at Puranapul in the Old City.

Kamatipura police identified and arrested the accused as Choukat Shanker Bolu (19), Choukat Abhishek (24), Kaliwale Kushal Singh Kushal (19), Andhumalla Varun Boby (21), Andhumalla Arun Minnu (20), Choukat Raman Nanu (22), Kaliwala Bhumesh (22), Esliwala Ganesh (19), Jaggila Sandeep (31), Damdi Vishal Singh (22), and Kali Manju (45).

According to the police, the individuals were involved in raising provocative and communal slogans and causing damage to property, thereby disturbing public tranquillity and communal harmony.

The accused were produced before the court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects who remain at large.

The trouble reportedly began at approximately 11.30 pm on 15 January when an individual entered the Puranapool Darwaza Mysamma Temple, partially damaging a flexi banner and a Plaster of Paris (POP) idol in the temple veranda. Following this incident, a group formed an unlawful assembly and damaged a nearby chilla.

Kamatipura police registered a case and launched an investigation, verifying CCTV footage and technical evidence to identify those involved in the violence.