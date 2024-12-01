117 agreements signed at T-Consult Summit

Hyderabad: StateIT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu lauded the signing of 117 agreements during the T-Consult Collaborative Summit 2024, calling it a remarkable achievement.

The minister inaugurated the two-day summit, organised by T-Consult at T-Hub in Gachibowli, on Saturday. He highlighted that the event, designed to connect innovators with investors, would pave the way for exploring new avenues of growth and development.

Sridhar Babu commended T-Consult founder Sandeep Makthala for his dedicated efforts in bringing policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders together on a single platform. He emphasised that these new agreements would propel the State toward advancements in innovation and industrial progress. Key discussions at the summit included programmes like Untapped Investor Program, T-Consult Health, Doctors’ Pool, Talent Connect, and deliberations on MSME policy. These sessions provided innovators and investors with opportunities for fruitful interactions. The minister praised the initiative to connect talented individuals in the IT sector with organizations from 63 countries, calling it a significant achievement.

He further noted that the summit facilitated the integration of employees with companies and enabled IT professionals to connect with their global counterparts in the same domain. The event, he said, would greatly benefit the youth of Telangana by creating employment opportunities.

Minister Sridhar Babu also revealed that the organisation is working on launching student exchange programmes with Malaysia and Australia.