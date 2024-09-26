Live
Just In
1,275 apply for certs lost in flood-hit areas
Khammam: Additional Collector (local bodies) Dr P Srija on Wednesday informed that measures were being taken to issue certificates and documents lost in recent Munneru floods to affected residents in the next two to three weeks.
Speaking to the media, she said that during a door-to-door survey conducted in flood-affected areas in the district, 680 applications were received for SSC certificates, 454 for intermediate, 94 for degree/B Tech, 47 for PG certificates and 29 applications were received for Passports so far. Similarly, as for the certificates related to the revenue department, 269 applications were submitted for income certificates, 376 for caste certificates, 189 for residence certificates, 77 for OBC certificates, 88 for pattadar passbooks, 388 for Aadhaar cards and 182 applications for ration cards.