12th century Quarry identified at Mannanur Quarries of the Kalyana Chalukyas explored at Mannanur Ghat road

Hyderabad: Archaeologists have identified 12th-century stone quarries at Mannanur in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.



Archaeologist and Pleach India Foundation CEO E Siva Nagi Reddy found these quarries as part of the program ‘preserve Heritage for posterity’ in which he sensitises the local communities in the neglected heritage artifacts. Nagi Reddy identified the quarries located a little away from the 12th century Torana gateway near Praparudra fort and close to Srisailam ghat road at Mannanur on Sunday.

Based on the information provided by Telangana Historian Dyawanapalli Satyanarayana who identified the Torana as Sivapuradwara mentioned in Parvatha Prakarana of Oanditaradhya Charitra written by Palakuriki Somanatha.

Siva Nagi Reddy said that the Torana and the fort were built using the stone extracted from these quarries 800 years ago. He made a public appeal to preserve these historical remains for posterity and provide minimum amenities to attract tourists heading to Srisailam Temple town.

