13 candidates in fray, submit nominations for MLC election

Nalgonda: Ahead of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC election nominations, a total of 13 candidates filed 16 sets of nominations on Friday, according to Nalgonda District Collector and Election Returning Officer Ila Tripathi.

Among those who filed nominations, Puli Sarvottam Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted one set of nominations. “The remaining 12 candidates filed their nominations as independent candidates,” she said.

The independent candidates who filed one nomination each include Yele Chandramohan, S Sundar Raj, Dameru Baburao, Poola Ravinder, Talakola Purushottam Reddy, Dr. Kolipaka Venkataswamy, Chalik Chandrasekhar, Kante Sayanna, Jangiti Kailasam, and Gal Reddy Harshavardhan Reddy.

Additionally, Pingili Sripal filed two sets of nominations while Alugubelli Narsi Reddy submitted three sets as an independent candidate.