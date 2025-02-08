Live
- Rohan Jaitley frontrunner for BCCI's Joint Secretary post, SGM on March 1
- Spl package sought for Anantapur dist
- Kanyaka Parameswari temple inaugurated
- We both know our roles and can coexist in Test team, says Carey on Inglis
- India's forex reserves rise for 2nd consecutive week, gold reserves up
- Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
- Delhi election showdown: AAP's fortress tested as BJP eyes historic comeback
- Valentine’s Day: Spread Love and Wellness with Almonds This Season
- Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list
- I am sure Delhiites will stand with good as this is no ordinary election: CM Atishi
Just In
13 candidates in fray, submit nominations for MLC election
Nalgonda: Ahead of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC election nominations, a total of 13 candidates filed 16 sets of nominations on Friday,...
Nalgonda: Ahead of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC election nominations, a total of 13 candidates filed 16 sets of nominations on Friday, according to Nalgonda District Collector and Election Returning Officer Ila Tripathi.
Among those who filed nominations, Puli Sarvottam Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted one set of nominations. “The remaining 12 candidates filed their nominations as independent candidates,” she said.
The independent candidates who filed one nomination each include Yele Chandramohan, S Sundar Raj, Dameru Baburao, Poola Ravinder, Talakola Purushottam Reddy, Dr. Kolipaka Venkataswamy, Chalik Chandrasekhar, Kante Sayanna, Jangiti Kailasam, and Gal Reddy Harshavardhan Reddy.
Additionally, Pingili Sripal filed two sets of nominations while Alugubelli Narsi Reddy submitted three sets as an independent candidate.