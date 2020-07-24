13 TSWRDCWstudents secure admission in TISS

Hyderabad: Innovations to address social issues and problems by becoming an entrepreneur is what G Vaishnavi, from the Social Welfare Degree College for Women, wanted to attempt in future. Backed by the training given at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women (TSWRDCW), students like her from humble and village backgrounds are proving their mettle cracking the national entrance exams of several top universities in the country.



Similarly, speaking to The Hans India, K. Kruthagna and G Akhila, interested in environment and ecology wanted to pursue a specialisation at the postgraduate level in Natural Resources and Governance. But, Racharla Ravali has set her eyes to know how policy-making process translates into governance.

These students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) were among the 13 students, who were selected for admission into the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad campus. Besides, G Srikanth from the Tribal Welfare Educational Institution is all set to take admission for post-graduation at TISS, Mumbai campus.

Each of these students whose parents working as daily wage earners, small-time employees have set for themselves different tasks in future while selecting the subjects of their interests.

Expressing happiness over their achievements TSWREIS and TTWREIS, Secretary Dr R S Praveen Kumar on Thursday said that the students have proved their mettle in the entrance exam, besides excelling in the personal interview. Several students from their humble backgrounds are making it to the top universities in the country.

And, it is made possible with the support of the government of Telangana. Particularly, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao established a whopping 45 welfare degree colleges exclusively for marginalised women, bringing the much needed major social and educational transformation, he added.

Dr Kumar said, "An effort has been made to bridge the gulf between the curriculum and actual job requirements and imparting skills needed for jobs and enterprises". Following these developments, several students of these welfare educational institutions have been joining top universities like Azim Premji, Krea, Flame and Ashoka.

Dr Kumar thanked Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eeshwar and Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyvathi Rathod for their support to the cause of career progress of marginalised women.

B Sandhya, S Chandu Priya Das, B Anusha, Ch Vasantha, J Divya Jyothi, B Mounika, D Navaneetha, L Bhavani and R Saikeerthana were the other students selected for TISS, Hyderabad campus.