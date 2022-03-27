13-year-old boy from Mahbubnagar sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune

A family from the Gunnedah mandal of Mahabubnagar district was killed in pune. A 13-year-old paraplegic boy was brutally sexually assaulted and then murdered. The tragic incident took place in Maharashtra when the body was dumped in a garbage can. The funeral of the boy was completed in his hometown on Saturday. Going into the details, a couple belonging to the Pirlabanda clan in the Gunnedah mandal have three children.



Against this backdrop, second child boy Karan (13) is physically challenged (dumb) has been living with parents. The couple had been going to Pune for a living for 15 years and working as labourers and came to home village two years ago and took the boy back to Pune two months ago. The boy would stay home as his parents went to work. The boy was at home as his parents went to work on Thursday.

At around 4 pm, Punti, a resident of UP, who was next door to the house, along with another man took the boy on a bike to an area and sexually assaulted him along with two others. In the process, the boy's arm was broken and he was severely beaten in the face. The family was moved to tears that they had killed him after satisfying their sexual desire. A security guard spotted the thugs carrying the boy's body in a sack and dumping it in the bin, and immediately informed the police.



The parents, who came home from work in the evening, were looking for their missing son when the police told them about the incident whi went and saw him, they recognised him as their son and wept bitterly. The parents complained to the police and a postmortem was conducted on the body on Friday and handed over to the family.

The boy's body was brought by his parents from Pune to his hometown Pirlabandatanda on Saturday morning. The villagers were moved to tears when they saw the boy's body and the funeral was held on their farm. "It is unfortunate that such an incident has taken place. We will provide a double bedroom house to the victim's family and take care of them in all possible ways," said MLA Mahesh Reddy. On Saturday he visited the victim's family. Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy spoke to the Maharashtra DGP on the phone and demanded that the accused be severely punished.