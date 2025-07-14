130 students join ISB’s PGP YL 2025-2027 batch

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has admitted its inaugural cohort of 130 students to the 20-month Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).

To make its world-class education accessible to deserving students, ISB has awarded tuition waivers to 36% of the founding class, including 37 full tuition waivers and nine partial waivers.

Speaking about the first batch of the PGP YL, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said: “We are excited to welcome the first-ever PGP YL cohort. This programme is designed to equip recent graduates and early-career professionals with strong foundations in business, technology, and leadership.”

Over the next 20 months, he said the group of trailblazers will immerse themselves in a leadership accelerator, – guided by world class faculty and industry pioneers, enriched by global experiences, and supported by structured career development. “In choosing to come into this programme, the students have shown trust in ISB’s ability to transform lives and jumpstart careers. We are confident that our thoughtfully designed programme will help them become purpose-driven leaders ready for the current dynamic global business world.”

Further, the curriculum uniquely integrates core business fundamentals with advanced courses in technology, data, analytics, and global perspectives, preparing students for leadership in an evolving business environment.

The inaugural cohort, with an average age of 23 years, consists of students from diverse academic backgrounds who have gone through a highly selective and rigorous process. The composition of the students includes 32 per cent fresh graduates; the rest have less than 24 months of work experience and come from diverse sectors. 50 per cent of the batch is women, and the class has representation from all major regions of India.

The average scores of students this year are as follows: CAT: 99.1 percentile, GMAT Classic: 731, GMAT Focus: 677, and GRE: 327. Many of these students come from strong academic backgrounds and have also showcased impressive extracurricular achievements. This aligns perfectly with ISB’s reputation for attracting well-rounded individuals. The current class profile reflects ISB’s commitment to drawing top talent from across the country.