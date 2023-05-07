1.34 cr people screened under Kanti Velugu programme in Telangana

Over 1.34 Crore people were screened and spectacles were given to over 19.95 lakh people in the State government’s ambitious program of Kanti Velugu aimed at avoiding blindness.



According to the officials, so far 1,34,53,975 people were screened across the state through the prestigious Kanti Velugu program and 19,95,659 people were identified and given free spectacles and medicines. There were 63,18,637 males, 71,20,703 females and 7042 transgenders. As many as 98,77,475 people were diagnosed without any eye problem.

The Government of Telangana State has launched Kanti Velugu Scheme so that not a single person should suffer from any kind of eye problem. In the wake of the changed lifestyle and different types of work pressures, people should pay attention to eye problems. Because of lack of awareness, most of the people were suffering from vision loss.

The government started the second phase of Kanti Velugu program from January 18 to June 15 as a hundred-day program and so far 85 percent of the eye examinations have been completed.

The government has issued instructions to conduct this scheme for 100 days from January 19 to June 15 this year. District Collectors, officials of medical and health department and officials of various departments were working hard to make the program successful in the districts.