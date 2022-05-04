  • Menu
14-year-old minor sexually tortured by youth

In an unfortunate incident a fourteen-year-old minor girl was repeatedly raped by a twenty-five-year old youth in Jammikunta. This sexual assault is believed to have been continuing for some time but the incident came to light when the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate incident a fourteen-year-old minor girl was repeatedly raped by a twenty-five-year old youth in Jammikunta. This sexual assault is believed to have been continuing for some time but the incident came to light when the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

According to police, the youth, who used to move closely with the girl, had continued his outrage by threatening the girl to leak her photographs and videos that were taken along with him with a mobile phone.

Unable to tolerate it further, the girl recently opened up about the matter with her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint by the victim's mother, police on Tuesday registered the case under POCSO Act and began investigation.

