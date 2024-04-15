14-year-old stabs grandmother for quarrelling with mother

Live
The quarrels in the house were frequent since a week, it is learnt
Jangaon: Panic triggered after a 14-year-old boy stabbed his grandmother to death due frequent quarrels with his mother. The incident took place at Uptugallu in Zafargarh mandal of Janagama district. According to the police, an elderly couple in the village have three daughters and a son. Everyone is married. Ten years ago, the son died of illness. Since then his wife is staying with her in-laws with her two sons.
Recently there were frequent arguments with in-laws. On Saturday night, there was another quarrel between the two. In a fit of rage, the grandson (14) stabbed her in the chest with a knife. Due to this, she died on the way to hospital. Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding boy.
