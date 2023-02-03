147 kids rescued from child labour

Warangal: The Warangal Commissionerate Police rescued as many as 147 child labourers during the ninth phase of Operation Smile in January 2023.

Disclosing the details here on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said that nine teams of personnel from police, anti human trafficking unit (AHTU), Childline and Labour department inspected various industries, brick kiln, crushers, shopping malls, hotels and other business establishments.

During the inspections, the teams found 147 child labourers below the age of 18 years – 117 boys and 30 girls - in the Warangal Commissionerate limits. Of the total child labourers, 56 belong to Telangana and rest from other States, he added.

Ranganath said that the child welfare committee counseled these children and their parents. The police registered 12 cases against those who engaged the child labourers.

The police found a boy from Parkal town who had gone missing two years ago, and united him with his parents. "Safeguard the children from violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect.

The onus is on every citizen to protect their childhood," Ranganath said.

Stating that engaging child labour is crime, the Commissioner appealed to people to inform the authorities by dialing 100 or Childline-1098 if they come across such malady.