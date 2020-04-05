15 Covid patients discharged from Gandhi

Hyderabad: Fifteen persons who recovered from Covid-19 infection were discharged from Gandhi hospital on Saturday. All of them were either returnees from abroad or their family members.

The medical bulletin issued by the medical department mentioned about the discharge of 15 patients, but they would be allowed to go home on Sunday after due completion of tests and formalities.

A 52-year-old male from Indonesia, who came to Karimnagar for religious meetings, was among those discharged on Saturday. The 15-member group comprised persons who had travel history from UK, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

All of them posed for a group picture with Gandhi superintendent Dr Shravan Kumar and his team of doctors before leaving for their respective wards.

The recovered patients had good words to say about Gandhi doctors and their treatment and mental support during the course of their stay in hospital.

A 30-year-old person from Saidabad, who returned from UK and tested positive on March 2, said that those infected with the virus have to be mentally strong and positive. He said that all the positive patients were confined to single rooms and had to stay put inside it for 24 hours.

He said playing games, watching movies and news on mobile was his regular activity to overcome the boredom.

Another 26-year-old male from Hyderabad who tested positive on March 21, said that doctors and nursing staff were doing their best treatment-wise, but government should improve infrastructure facilities.

Rats move around freely in rooms and pigeons come inside if windows were opened, he said.