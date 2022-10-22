  • Menu
15 dead, other hurt after Hyd bus rams into truck in MP

Highlights

  • The incident took place in Rewa of Madhya Pradesh
  • All the passengers are residents of Uttar Pradesh and on their way to their natives for Diwali festival

Hyderabad/Rewa: In a tragic incident, at least 15 passengers were killed and forty others severely injured after a bus collided with a trolley. The incident took place in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. According to the sources, a bus carrying passengers rammed into a trolley carrying a banana load near Suhagi, Pahari in Rewa. As per the reports, 15 passengers died on the spot and the injured persons were immediately shifted to a hospital in Prayagraj.

It is learnt that the bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur and all the passengers were residents of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place when they are going to their home town for the Diwali festival.

