15 held for protesting against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

Fifteen people were held for staging a sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Moghalpura around midnight on Thursday.

The people gathered at a private property and staged a protest raising slogans against the government and the police. Upon information, the police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors.

However, mild commotion prevailed when a few young men denied to end the protest following the police lifted them up and shifted into the police van. More police forces arrived the spot to disperse the protestors.

The police registered a case and are investigating.