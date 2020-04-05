1500-bed hospital at Gachibowli stadium operational in two days, Eatala Rajender

After coronavirus cases touched to 272 in Telangana, health minister Eatala Rajender said that 1500-bed hospital at Gachibowli stadium will be operational in two days. The government has made all the arrangements to treat any number of coronavirus positive cases.

Besides setting up isolation wards, the government obtained 5 lakh N-95 masks, 5 lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, 4 lakh coronavirus testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves.

The minister said that there was no community transmission reported in the state and all the cases the registered till now were either those who returned from Tablighi Jamaat and the people who moved closely with them.

"Citizens who came into contact with any Markaz traveller are requested self-admit to hospital," Eatala Rajender said.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 43 new cases taking the tally to 272.