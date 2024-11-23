178 Drivers turned up on the first day for and Eye Check-up Camp hosted by the IRB Golconda Expressway

Hyderabad : 178 heavy vehicle drivers plying on the Nehru ORR turned up to attend the FREE Eye Check-up Camp hosted by the NORR Operator IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd. on the first day of the three-day camp arranged from 21st to 23rd November 2024.

138 drivers who required spectacles were registered for FREE Spectacles, sponsored by the Company after the rigorous vision and eye healthcare related tests undertaken at the Camp by the Titan Eye Plus team of 5 Technicians available at the Hyderabad Goods Transport Associations’ (HGTA) Training & Development Centre in the Autonagar, Hyderabad.

While commenting on the development, the Spokesperson, IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd. said, “First day’s response looks to be encouraging to meet the planned target for the first phase. We are grateful to HGTA for their support for the cause. We are confident that the initiative is proving to be of a great help in creating awareness about good vision, good eye-healthcare in the interest of Safety of all concerned.”

Simultaneously, the Company carried out the Safety Training programme for all 178 Drivers by audio visual means, who were waiting for their turn to undergo Tests.

IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd., the Project SPV of IRB Infrastructure Trust, India’s largest Private Infrastructure Investment Trust, had yesterday launched its ‘Care’ and ‘Safety’ initiative of a ‘Free Eye Check-up Camp’ for the heavy vehicle drivers, plying on the Nehru Outer Ring Road project in association with Titan Eye Plus, a Tata Group Company and the Hyderabad Goods Transport Association (HGTA) at HGTA’s Training and Development Institute in Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar.

Yesterday, Mr. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar had formally launched the initiative. While commending the efforts taken by the IRB Golconda Expressway Team for this thoughtful initiative, he emphasized the vital importance of good vision while driving heavy vehicles. He had also stressed that the heavy vehicles drivers must undergo regular eye check-ups and should not hesitate to use spectacles if prescribed.

Mr. Srinivasulu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who also graced the occasion along with Mr. Praveen Kumar, highlighted the importance of good vision for road safety and stressed that poor eyesight could endanger not only the drivers but also others on the road. He advised drivers to take advantage of such initiatives and prioritize regular eye check-ups. With vision problems becoming increasingly common among individuals aged 40 and above, he urged timely detection and treatment to address these issues effectively.

About IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited:

IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited is a Project SPV under the IRB Infrastructure Trust, India’s leading and the largest Private Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), entrusted to toll, operate and maintain the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project in the State of Telangana for the Concession period of 30 years.