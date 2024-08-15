Live
17th Ward Councillor Smt. U. Shashikala Distributes Sarees to Sanitation Workers. on the Occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
Gadwal: 17th Ward Councillor Smt. U. Shashikala Distributes Sarees to Sanitation Workers. on the Occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
Jogulamba Gadwal District, Aija Municipality: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, 17th Ward Councillor Smt. U. Shashikala distributed sarees to female sanitation workers in Aija Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal District.
Speaking on the occasion, she expressed her joy at distributing sarees to her fellow women workers, who diligently keep the town clean, on this auspicious occasion marking 78 years of India's independence.
She emphasized that while it is essential to remember the freedom fighters of India, it is equally important to honor these women who work tirelessly to keep our town's streets clean. She called on the authorities to go beyond merely praising sanitation workers as "gods" during events and instead work towards providing them with proper facilities and support.
The women sanitation workers expressed their gratitude to Councillor Smt. U. Shashikala for recognizing their efforts and bringing them happiness on this special day.