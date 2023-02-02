18 Child Labourers freed under Operation Smile program in Jagityal, SP lauds officials

The Telangana government as part of its mission to eradicate the child labour has been conducting Operation Smile and Operation Muskan programs twice a year to identify the missing children and bring them back to their parents. For the success of Operation Smile, a sub-inspector, three constables and a woman constable have been specially assigned in each sub-division and special teams have been formed with child line and conducted extensive inspections to identify non-governmental voluntary organizationa.



As part of this year from January 1 to 31, Operation Smile -9 program was conducted across the district in which 18 child labourers were identified and brought to their parents and cases were registered against the respective employers.



On this occasion, SP Bhaskar said that it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the rights of children and asked to work responsibly for the elimination of child labour system. He said that operation SMILE and MUSKAN programs will be conducted continuously to eradicate the child labour system and anyone who has employed children, worked anywhere, lost and abandoned children can immediately call dial 100 and inform the police. He said that strict action will be taken against those employed children as child labourers as per the law.

The SP congratulated the officers of various departments who worked together with Operation Smile-9 team Women Development & Child Welfare, Labour Department, Child Help Line 1098 and Team, and Police Department.