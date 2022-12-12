18 posts of NHAI managers notified

Hyderabad: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for 18 posts of managers (administration & legal) and assistant managers(legal) on deputation basis.

The educational qualifications for the candidates are: degree in law from a recognised university or a PG course. They should have experience of having worked in a State/Central/ Union Territory undertaking/ recognised university.

The age limit is 56 years. Salary will range from Rs.15,600 to Rs.39,100. Interested candidates are to send applications online by January 19, 2023 and by post on January 21.

The selection will be based on educational qualifications, experience, performance in interview. Applications are to be sent to DGM (HR &Admn.)-IB, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.