18,168 Cases Resolved in National Lok Adalat - District Principal Judge D. Rajesh Babu

Nagar Kurnool : In the third National Lok Adalat held in Nagar Kurnool district, a total of 18,168 cases were resolved, with an amount of ₹38,47,389 disbursed to the claimants, stated District Principal Judge D. Rajesh Babu. Organized under the District Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat took place on Saturday at various court locations including Nagar Kurnool, Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Kollapur, with 10 benches set up to facilitate the proceedings.





While addressing the event at the Nagar Kurnool district court, Judge D. Rajesh Babu emphasized the successful resolution of cases through amicable settlement and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the process. Senior Civil Judge Sabitha, Principal Junior Civil Judge Maunika, First Additional Junior Civil Judge Mamata Reddy, Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Srinidhi, along with lawyers, police officials, and representatives from banks and insurance companies, participated in resolving disputes between parties.



The district judge mentioned that the National Lok Adalat has provided complete relief to claimants from the resolved cases. Senior Civil Judge Sabitha added that disputes between couples were discussed at length, leading to amicable settlements. She noted the transparency of the resolution process through Lok Adalat, stating that the path of reconciliation is a noble way for everyone involved. The program saw participation from claimants, members of the District Court Bar Association, lawyers, police officials, bank representatives, and excise officials, among others.