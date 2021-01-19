18th edition of BioAsia meet from February 22: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday unveiled the theme and the website for the 18th edition of BioAsia, which would be conducted virtually from February 22 to 23.

Rama Rao said that BioAsia, which was State's flagship event, has emerged as an important global meeting to deliberate on the opportunities, challenges and solutions for the life sciences sector. "As the world is walking a perilous path to fight one of the most challenging health crises of our times, I strongly believe that the 2021 event will have relevance more than ever. I invite all life sciences and healthcare personnel globally to be a part of the exciting deliberations," said Rao.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "With theme--Move the Needle--the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of paramount importance, essentially centered around dealing with Covid-19, preparing for new realities of healthcare and much more. Life Sciences Advisory Committee of the State will spearhead and advise on conducting the event."

The conference has immensely benefitted from its participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker awardees, Breakthrough Prize Awardees and eminent industry leaders among others. Over the course of 17 years, the event has witnessed participation from more than 20,000 leaders representing over 93 countries visiting Hyderabad and has conducted more than 20,000 partnering meetings.

Shakthi Nagappan, the CEO, BioAsia and Director (Life Sciences) said, "Over the years, BioAsia has organically evolved to be one of the most prominent events for the life sciences sector globally. This is evident from the fact that the event witnesses participation of about 1,500 high profile leaders from over 50 countries year on year. Going virtual for the first time, the 2021 event will have a wider global reach and we are anticipating participation of about 30,000 life sciences professionals from around the world."