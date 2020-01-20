190 qualify in Olympiad prelims

Pargi: Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) conducted level 2 SEMS (Science, English, Maths and Social) Olympiad Mains examination at Pragathi Vidyalayam here on Sunday. SEMS Convener V Shekar said a total of 190 of 1,600 students that took level 1 exam were declared qualified for Level 2.

"Students from 20 schools in Pargi, Kulkacherla, Doma, Bomraspet, Kodangal and Yalal mandals underwent the examination. Students securing top three ranks in the examination will get prize money along with certificates. These kinds of exams would inculcate the spirit of competition among students," he added.