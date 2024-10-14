19th edition of Alai Balai reverberates state culture

Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the festivals are not only spiritual but also have social significance bringing people together to forge friendly relations among them.

It has been the centuries-old culture and heritage of the country from the Upanishadic times that festivities not only emulated a spirit of unity but also, to respect the ideas of others and get along with everyone in the society. He said, "Today, at the family, societal, regional, national and world level there is a need for unity." This has been part of the Bharatiya and Hindu festive traditions. He asked people to stop copying extreme individualist culture by adopting foreign ideologies and the Indian ways of thinking of 'We', 'Us' and 'Ourselves' in the spirit of unity to work together and shun differences. The Alai-Balai programme brings in such spirit to preserve the culture and traditions of unity and fraternity, he added.

Former Maharasthra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao stressed the need to organise Alai-Balai not only in Hyderabad but also across the state, and in other parts of the country to spread its message of unity and fraternity.

Telangana State Governor Vishnu Dev Verma delivering his chief guest address at Alai-Balai said that the enduring spirit of joy of Indian festivals is reflected in the Alai-Balai. Indian festivals bring in a spirit of unity, fraternity and social cohesion. He said that the Alai-Balai highlighted the rich culture and heritage of the rural life of Telangana. He said that it is the cornerstone of the Indian culture that teaches not only unity but also caring and sharing. Appreciating the organisers, he stressed the need to pass the torch of culture to future generations. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade termed the spirit of Alai-Balai with the 'Lok Kala' in Bharatiya tradition. He said many, including the invaders, tried to prevent people from celebrating these traditions. However, people continue to practice them for centuries.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh recalling his stint in the Indian Army and his stay in the Bolarama Army Cantonment in the city. He expressed appreciation for the power of vibration and energy of waves in the spirit of people coming together in Alai-Balai. He said that the spirit of unity, equality and fraternity are the hallmarks of the festive traditions of the country. Extending greetings to the people of Telangana, he asked people to visit Uttarakhand, known as "Deva Bhuimi, Rushi Bhumi, Tapo Bhumi, and Sant Bhumi." And, to experience the cultural similarities and traditions which will go a long way. The UK Governor especially expressed that he was glad to meet Governors and leaders from other states, particularly, the Telangana Chief Minister, who is 'Ek Dam Yong'.

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar said that Dasara is celebrated to draw inspiration to shun walking on false ways and to walk the path of truth, from Adharma to Dharma, Agyana to Vigyana. Celebrations of Dasara give this message to humanity. He appreciated the Alai-Balai celebrating for 19 long years to bring people together.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy spoke on the spirit of Dasara in the villages of Telangana being celebrated for centuries, and how people used to shun their differences in a spirit of unity. However, he said of late the political discourse in the two Telugu states is deteriorating with the kind of language being used against one another. He appealed for a rethink on the part of all the leaders and parties to send a message of togetherness in the spirit of Alai-Balai.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said "When we think of Dattatreya, Holi and the 'Alai Balai' programs come to our mind. When Dattatreya plays Holi, the colour lasts for three months. The leaders of all parties, apart from politics, attended and remembered the culture and traditions of Telangana in the name of 'Alai Balai'. It is a great thing to organize Alai Balai so that future generations do not forget our Telangana culture and Hindu culture. It was a pleasure to attend this event. We want everyone to come together and be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to build a strong society.