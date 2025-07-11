2-day meet on adolescent health from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The National Chairman of the Adolescent Health Academy Dr. Himabindu Singh, Organizing Chairperson Dr. Krishnamurthy, and Organizing Secretary Dr. S. Naunihal Singh said that the adolescent rate is increasing in today’s modern life, and that adolescents aged 9 to 18 are suffering from mental, physical, and digital depression, and that the goal of the Academy in Telangana is to guide them on the right path.

On Thursday, the Academy, along with Organizing Treasurer Dr. N. Ravikumar and Secretary Dr. NL Sridhar, released a brochure related to the Central Zone Adolescent Conference to be held on July 12, 13. Adolescents constitute 25 percent of the youth in the country. He said that by solving their problems and guiding them in eliminating various ailments that occur during adolescence, they will contribute to the development of the country. He said that about 250 pediatric doctors from the states belonging to the Central Zone will attend this conference and discussions will be held on 70 topics. He said that the five Adolescent Zones of the country have approved and declared to observe the 18th of every month as Youth Wellness Day.