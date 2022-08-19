2 Hans photographers bag State IPR awards

Hyderabad: The Hans India photographers won awards announced by the State Information and Public Relations department on the occasion of World Photography Day here on Thursday. Hans Chief photographer A Krishna won consolation prize in the category of " Best News Picture" published after August 2019. The Hans Nalgonda photographer M Srinivas also won the consolation award in the Urban and Rural Infrastructure development category. The awards will be presented to the winners on August 25 in Hyderabad.