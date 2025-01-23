2 migrant workers held for selling ganja

Hyderabad: The State Excise sleuths apprehended two migrant workers selling ganja at Domalguda on Wednesday. They seized 6 kg Ganja. The Musheerabad Excise team nabbed Guddu Kumar and Chetu Kumar Yadav, natives of Jharkhand. They were working in the city. The accused purchased ganja in Odisha and sold to customers at Domalguda NTR Stadium gate 3. An auto was also seized from them. A case was booked against Guddu and Yadav. Both were produced in a court and remanded.

On Tuesday the Excise personnel arrested a ganja peddler at Alwal and seized 1.12 kg contraband. The accused, Aslam Khan, was bringing ganja from different places in the country and selling it to local consumers at Alwal at a higher price. He was delivering ganja on his bike after accepting orders on phone.

Last week, the Railway police arrested two women for smuggling ganja in a train at Secunderabad station. The accused--Ishrat Bano from MP and Kanchan from Chhattisgarh were arrested and ganja worth Rs 4.4 lakh was seized.