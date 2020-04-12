2 more Covid positive cases detected in Khammam

Khammam : Two more coronavirus positive cases were dedected in Khammam district on Saturday. The district has recorded total four cases so far.

In the month of March one case was detected in Khammam district. In the first week of April, two more cases and on Saturday two other case were recorded in the district.

Following the order of the State government the district administration has been seriously implementing the lockdown rules very strictly.

District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal monitoring the situation minute to minute and declared the hot spots in the district.

Accordingly, District Collector RV Karnan briefed the media people on Saturday here in his office. Collector said Pedatanda, Khilla area and Motinagar areas in Khammam identified as containment zones.

He said one person who moved closely with the positive case of Pedatanda village was also infected with the virus and one 65 year old corona positive person's daughter-in- law of Khilla area got corona positive.

He said ''we have sent 28 samples of persons who moved closely with positive person of Pedatanda for testing but out them only one person of Motinagar got corona positive and out of 35 samples of persons who moved with 65-year-old corona positive person of Khilla area one woman got corona positive. She is a daughter-in-law of the old man.

He said two positive cases were shifted to Gandhi Hospital by ambulances and administration is taking up survey in these three areas. Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqubal said that they would implement the total lockdown from 11 am every day.

He also said, ''we have seized 84 vehicles and cases were registered against 34 persons on Friday alone who violated the lockdown rules in the town."

He warned if anybody comes out without specific reason would be booked and will be arrested. He stated that armed police would be deployed in all important places to ensure that the lockdown is implemented strictly.