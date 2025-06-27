2 more job notifications released in health dept

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on Thursday issued two more job notifications for the posts of Dental Assistant Surgeon and Speech Pathologist.

The applications are invited online from July 12 for the posts of Speech Pathologist and from July 14 for Dental Assistant Surgeons. There are 48 posts of Dental Assistant Surgeon and 4 posts of Speech Pathologist. Applications can be submitted online for the posts of Speech Pathologist from July 12 to 26. Applications can be submitted online for the posts of Dental Assistant Surgeon from July 14 to 25. Officials said that the details of the posts, educational qualifications and other details have been made available on the board’s website (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in/MHSRB/home.htm). According to the officials, in the last 18 months, the government filled more than 8,000 posts in government hospitals. These include posts of doctors, staff nurses, drug inspectors, food safety officers, etc. The process of filling more than 6,000 posts is ongoing. These include Lab Technician 1284, Multi-Purpose Female Health Assistant, 1930, Pharmacist 732, Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) 2322, etc.

The board has recently released a notification for 48 Dental Assistant Surgeon and 4 Speech Pathologist posts. Notification will be released soon for the posts of Assistant Professor in medical colleges.