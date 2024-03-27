2 PILs in HC seeking CBI probe into allotment of 850-acre govt land to pvt firm

Hyderabad: VedulaVenkataramana, senior counsel appeared in the Telangana HC on Tuesday for IMG Bharata Pvt Ltd in two PILs, seeking a CBI probe into the allotment of 850 acres of precious land, worth crores of rupees to it, at a throw away price by the then united AP government.

He informed the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sujoy Paul, that IMG Bharata had challenged the order dated March 7, 2024 passed in WP no. 24781/2006 in the Supreme Court. The CJ bench on March 7 had dismissed the writ filed by IMG Bharata claiming ownership of 850 acres on the ground that sale deeds were executed on its name. The bench had rejected its claim and restored the land in government’s favour, which is now being challenged in the Supreme Court. Venkataramana told the CJ bench that the appeal filed by IMG Bharata is still at the stage of registration and keeping in view the continuous holidays in this month, there will be a delay in registration and numbering of the appeal in the SC. On this ground, he sought ten-0day time for adjudication of the two PILs before the CJ court.

On the other hand, Gandra Mohan Rao, senior counsel appearing for the petitioners in the PILs, informed the court that the petition filed by IMG Bharata, which was dismissed by this court and now under appeal before the SC has nothing to do with the PILs and prayed to deal with them independently.

CJ Aradhe, after hearing both the counsels, said the subject matter being the same in the writ petition and the PILs and the order in the petition, now being challenged in the SC, adjourned the PILs to April 1 for further hearing.

The bench, comprising CJ Aradhe and Justice Paul, was adjudicating the PILs filed by ABK Prasad, a social activist and T Sriranga Rao, advocate, seeking a CBI probe into the allotment of precious government land in LB Nagar to IMG Bharata to develop, own and operate sports academies.