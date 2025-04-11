Live
2 Quintals of Fake Cotton Seeds Seized in Narayanpet District: One Held
Gadwal: In a significant crackdown on agricultural malpractice, authorities in Narayanpet district seized 2 quintals of counterfeit cotton seeds in Lanka village of Narva Mandal. The operation was jointly conducted by the Task Force police and Agriculture Department officials following a tip-off about the sale of substandard seeds.
According to Superintendent of Police Yogesh Gautham, the seeds were discovered stored in five bags inside a shed belonging to Kuruvu Balaraju, a resident of the village. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, officials raided the premises and confiscated the fake seeds, subsequently registering a case against the accused.
SP Yogesh Gautham warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found attempting to deceive farmers by selling fake or low-quality seeds. He urged the farming community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.
This incident highlights growing concerns over the circulation of spurious agricultural inputs, which not only affect the crop yield and financial stability of farmers but also pose a serious threat to food security. The police and agriculture officials have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on such illegal practices to protect the interests of the farming community.