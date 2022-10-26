2 women drug peddlers imposed with PD Act, shifted to Chanchalguda

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have invoked PD Act against two women drug peddlers of a gang that has been transporting drugs. Already PD Act was invoked against eight accused in the same case.

According to information, as per the directives of the main drug peddler Akash Kumar of Karnataka, gang members Sainath Chouhan, his wife Ravali, her friend Sangita, Shaik Nawazuddin, Vinayak, Banavath Kishan and Banavath Nagalu have purchased 480 kg ganja from Raju and Sanyasi Rao of agency area.

They were transporting the ganja to Karnataka via Hyderabad. Based on reliable information, Hayath Nagar police arrested the accused. They invoked PD Act on Ravali and Sangitha and shifted them to Chanchalguda jail.