2 youths addicted to drugs steal laptops and phones, held

Medchal: Police have arrested two youths who were addicted to bad habits in Dundigal PS area of the district. The accused steal laptops and sell them through apps. It is noteworthy that one of the accused is an engineering student.

A student named Apala Balaji along with Raj Kumar from UP sold the stolen laptops and mobile phones through an app called Cashify. App dealer Parveen Kumar is absconding while police arrested and detained the youths. Police seized 20 laptops, 23 mobile phones and a Honda Activa two-wheeler from the accused Raj Kumar and Balaji.

The value of these is estimated to be around Rs.10 lakhs. The police registered a case against the accused Balaji and Rajkumar and sent them to remand.