20% beneficiaries yet to receive Rs 1,500 aid in Khammam district

Khammam: The State government's scheme to provide 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 to all white ration card holders is not fully successful, with 20 per cent of beneficiaries still waiting for the financial help.

It should be noted here that the State government announced of depositing the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Nearly 52,264 card holders have not received the amount till date in the Khammam district. The government is planning to distribute the amount of the remaining card holders through post offices.

According to the district officers, the cash has been deposited into the accounts of 80% white ration card holders in the erstwhile Khammamm district.

95% card holders have received free rice from ration shops, which was distributed from April 1 across the State for the poor people, who are facing problems due to lockdown.

According to officers, in Khammam district there are 4,05,169 ration card holders and cash was deposited into the accounts of 3,93,058 card holders. In Kothagudem district, there are 2,66,176 beneficiaries and 2,26,023 had received the amount.

According to official information, 12,111 in Khammam and 40,153 white ration card holders in Kothagudem are yet to get the amount. The officers made arrangements to distribute the amount though Post Office Time Deposits (POTD) machines in post offices.

District Civil Supply Officer Ramprasad said 80% cash distribution is over and 20% is pending in Khammam district. 95% of rice was distributed to the beneficiaries. Arrangements are being made to distribute cash to the remaining people through post offices, he added.

District Post Office Superintendent Yelamandaiah said that they are waiting for POTD machines. He said the post office staff is identifying white ration card holders, who have post office accounts.

At present, there are no POTD machines here and getting them from Warangal, Hyderabad and Suryapet, which will be available from Wednesday in all post offices in the erstwhile Khammam district, he explained.