20 Mee seva centres sanctioned for the district

Gadwal: The recent initiative aims to establish 20 service centers per district to better serve rural populations. Additional Collector Narsingh Rao has instructed the Assistant Project Directors (APDs) regarding this plan. On Saturday, during a video conference with District Rural Development Officers (DRDOs) from Hyderabad, the CEO of the Association for the Eradication of Rural Poverty (SERP), Divya, reviewed these service centers. She announced the decision to grant Mee seva Kendras to members of self-help groups in villages under the Indira Mahila shakti Sri Scheme, aiming to promote women's involvement in the business sector.

As part of this initiative, 20 centers have been sanctioned for the district. The selection of these centers will be based on educational qualifications. Following this, Additional Collector Narsingh Rao addressed the APDs, inquiring whether there are adequate facilities for setting up Meeseva Kendras in government locations within the villages. He ordered them to conduct a survey and provide a report on the feasibility of these locations.