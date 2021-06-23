20 rehabilitation centres to be set up in Bhadrachalam in July

Bhadrachalam: All departments should work in coordination to protect people from floods, District Collector D Anudeep dtated during a flood review meeting with the officials of all departments at Sub-Collector office in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

Stating that they were planning to setup 20 rehabilitation centres in Bharachalam in July, the Collector directed the officers to setup all arrangements at these centres. He also told them to maintain buffer stocks in all mandals.

Anudeep ordered the officials concerned to appoint additional staff for conducting sanitation and other works in panchayats. Health department officials were told to conduct awareness camps in villages to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.

He also told them to identify pregnant women and shift them to the nearest Primary Health Centres in all mandals. He directed Dummugudem village Tahsildar to identify four acres of land for constructing new power sub-station. Collector Anudeep told the officials concerned to be on alert to face floods and to setup a control room at Sub-Collector office to provide information round-the-clock.