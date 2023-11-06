200 BRS leaders join BJP in Quthbullapur in presence of Srisailam Goud

About 200 BRS senior leaders and activists from Ravi Narayana Reddy Nagar, Gajularamaram Division of Quthbullapur constituency joined the BJP today under the leadership of BJP Divisional In-charge Dugyala Prasad in the presence of Quthbullapur BJP candidate Koona Srisailam Goud. He invited them to the party. They said that they are joining the BJP to participate in the victory of Qutbullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud.

On this occasion Srisailam Goud said that the countdown has started for the BRS party in Quthbullapur. He said that the BRS party will be empty till November 30. He said that people are on the side of Bharatiya Janata Party and they are joining the party voluntarily to share in BJP's victory. He said people are facing many problems due to revenue problems and BRS party is a cheating party. He said that if all the leaders are in BRS and Congress, all the people are on the side of BJP.

Among those who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party were Bhaskara Rao A Srinivasa Rao, N Srinivasa Rao, PN Murthy, Ramesh Babu, G Srinivasa Rao, Jagadish, Dharma Rao, Kanaka Rao, Vaikuntha Rao, Manmadha Rao, Ramulu, K Srinivasa Rao, M Srinivasa Rao, Narasimhulu, Jagannadha Rao, Ganapathy, Ramesh, Kurumaiah. , Bhaskara Rao, Krishna Goud, Raghupathi, Appanna, Ravikumar Goud, Shankar, Chanti, Mokalingam, Mallesh, Rama Rao, Srinubabu, B Srinubabu, Suresh, Govinda, Kurmarao, Vignesh and others joined. BJP division president Sainath Neta, leaders Murali Mohan Rao, Lakshmaiah and others participated in this program.