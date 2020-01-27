200 students fall ill after having sweets distributed during Republic Day fete

Narayanpet: As many as 200 students of Zilla Parishad High School in Karni village of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district taken ill after consuming the sweets distributed after the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

The students were given sweets after the Republic Day celebrations. Around 200 students complained of vomiting and stomach ache after having the sweets distributed by the school authorities. "The sweets distributed were of poor quality and were infected with fungus because of which many students had fallen ill," said a student.

However, the school authorities immediately shifted the students to Makthal Government hospital. "We have immediately shifted 140 students to government hospital in Makthal for treatment as they had complained of vomiting and stomach ache. While about 40 students are being treated at local primary healthcare in Karni village, others are given first aid and were sent home," informed the school authorities.

The hospital authorities have administered injection and provided medicines and distributed ORS packets to as many as 150 students and have put the students under observation. It is said all the students are out of danger.

Meanwhile, the parents and students associations have demanded action against the school principal and all those who are responsible for the food poisoning.